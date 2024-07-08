Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first round of qualifying for the Champions League gets underway this week.

Cymru Premier champions The New Saints are among the clubs in action, as they welcome FK Decic to Park Hall on Tuesday night, before travelling to Montenegro for the away leg on July 16.

The Welsh outfit added former Blackpool youngster Harrison McGahey to their ranks earlier this summer, with the 28-year-old now poised to make his European debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After spells in the academies of both Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool, the defender joined Blackpool as a teenager and progressed through the Seasiders ranks - making four first-team appearances for the club in 2014.

Following the conclusion of his contract at Bloomfield Road, McGahey opted to join Sheffield United, where he remained for two seasons, featuring 34 times for the Blades, as well as spending time out on loan with Tranmere Rovers.