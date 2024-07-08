Ex-Blackpool, Sheffield United and Rochdale defender set to make Champions League debut
Cymru Premier champions The New Saints are among the clubs in action, as they welcome FK Decic to Park Hall on Tuesday night, before travelling to Montenegro for the away leg on July 16.
The Welsh outfit added former Blackpool youngster Harrison McGahey to their ranks earlier this summer, with the 28-year-old now poised to make his European debut.
After spells in the academies of both Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool, the defender joined Blackpool as a teenager and progressed through the Seasiders ranks - making four first-team appearances for the club in 2014.
Following the conclusion of his contract at Bloomfield Road, McGahey opted to join Sheffield United, where he remained for two seasons, featuring 34 times for the Blades, as well as spending time out on loan with Tranmere Rovers.
In recent years he’s played for Rochdale, Scunthorpe United and Oldham Athletic, but will now compete outside of England for the first time following his move to The New Saints.
