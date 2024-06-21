Ex-Blackpool, Rotherham United and Portsmouth man set to make Scottish Premiership move
The 30-year-old has spent the last 12 months with Israeli side F.C. Ashdod – making 19 appearances for the club.
BBC Sport report the centre back has agreed to join Dundee following the expiry of his contract in the Middle East, in a move that will see him return to Scottish football for the first time since leaving Aberdeen in 2015.
Robertson made 68 appearances for the Dons before making the move to Blackpool.
In his three years at Bloomfield Road, the former Scotland youth international scored five times in 137 outings and was named as the Seasiders’ player of the year in his final season with the club.
His CV also includes spells with Rotherham United and Portsmouth – with his departure from the latter seeing him head overseas for a new challenge away from the EFL.
