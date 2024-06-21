Clark Robertson

Former Blackpool defender Clark Robertson is set to make a move to the Scottish Premiership.

The 30-year-old has spent the last 12 months with Israeli side F.C. Ashdod – making 19 appearances for the club.

BBC Sport report the centre back has agreed to join Dundee following the expiry of his contract in the Middle East, in a move that will see him return to Scottish football for the first time since leaving Aberdeen in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robertson made 68 appearances for the Dons before making the move to Blackpool.

In his three years at Bloomfield Road, the former Scotland youth international scored five times in 137 outings and was named as the Seasiders’ player of the year in his final season with the club.