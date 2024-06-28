Ex-Blackpool, Rotherham United and Carlisle United striker set to make switch to newly-promoted Championship side from Swansea City
The 27-year-old made the move to Swansea City last summer for a fee believed to be around £2.5million.
Despite finding the back of the net nine times in his first campaign in South Wales, chances in Luke Williams’ starting XI were limited, with the majority of his appearances in the second half of the season coming from the bench.
BBC Sport report Yates is now on the verge of a move to Derby County on a season-long loan.
The Rams have recently enjoyed promotion back to the Championship, after finishing second in League One under Paul Warne.
Yates will be hoping to rediscover the form he experienced on the Fylde Coast, with the forward scoring 46 times in 139 appearances in Tangerine.
After progressing through Rotherham United’s ranks, he headed out on loan to clubs including Harrogate Town, Carlisle United and Swindon Town, before making the move to Bloomfield Road in 2020.
