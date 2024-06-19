Simon Grayson

Former Blackpool manager Simon Grayson could be set to step into international football.

Football Insider report the 54-year-old has held preliminary talks to become the new manager of India following the sacking of former Derby County and West Ham defender Igor Stimac.

The Croatian left the role earlier this week after a disappointing Asian Cup campaign and failure to reach the third round of qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grayson is no stranger to working in Asia, with his last job being with Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC, whom he left in December following 18 months in charge.

Earlier this year, he told the Gazette: “I wanted to do something completely out of my comfort zone. After managing predominantly in Lancashire and Yorkshire, and knowing the EFL as I do, I thought why not do this because it’s a great opportunity to sample a different part of the world.

“It was going to be a test of me as both a person and a coach. Every day was a new challenge and a different learning experience. It was an incredible journey and I certainly don’t regret going. I was one of the only coaches to get to all three finals, winning one. We had 12 consecutive wins, which no one else has done. I was able to sample places like the Taj Mahal when I got a few days off.

“If someone said three years ago I’d be doing that, I wouldn’t have believed them. It was difficult being away from my family, but I had a couple of English coaches that made it easier. Some of the friends I made in India will be with me for the rest of my life. Personally and professionally it was an incredible journey and it opened my eyes up to working abroad again in the future, but working at home is something I want to do as well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After spending the latter years of his playing career with Blackpool, Grayson took on his first coaching role while at Bloomfield Road, and helped the club to the Championship via the League One play-offs.

He departed the Seasiders in 2008 to take over at Leeds United, before managing the likes of Huddersfield Town, Preston North End, Sunderland and Bradford City following his departure from Elland Road.