Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Blackpool manager Michael Appleton could be set to make a return to Manchester United.

The 48-year-old came through the academy at Old Trafford, before spending time with Preston North End and West Brom throughout the remainder of his playing career - which came to an end in 2003 due to injury.

Appleton has remained very much involved in football since then, and has pursued a coaching career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His managerial CV includes two short stints with Blackpool, as well as spells with the likes of Portsmouth, Blackburn Rovers, Oxford United and Lincoln City.

The retired midfielder has been out of work since January, after being sacked by Charlton Athletic following a five-month stay at the Valley, but now looks set for a new venture.