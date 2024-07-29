Ex-Blackpool, Preston North End and Portsmouth figure set to land new role with former club
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 48-year-old came through the academy at Old Trafford, before spending time with Preston North End and West Brom throughout the remainder of his playing career - which came to an end in 2003 due to injury.
Appleton has remained very much involved in football since then, and has pursued a coaching career.
His managerial CV includes two short stints with Blackpool, as well as spells with the likes of Portsmouth, Blackburn Rovers, Oxford United and Lincoln City.
The retired midfielder has been out of work since January, after being sacked by Charlton Athletic following a five-month stay at the Valley, but now looks set for a new venture.
Alan Nixon reports that Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth is set to add the former Seasiders boss to his newly assembled recruitment team as the Red Devils’ loan manager.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.