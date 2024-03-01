Ex-Blackpool, Preston North End and Leeds United boss becomes favourite for vacant League One job

Simon Grayson (Photographer Kevin Barnes/CameraSport)

The 54-year-old has recently returned to the UK after departing Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC towards the end of 2023, and it seems he could be about to join a new club the EFL.

BetVictor currently have the ex-Preston North End, Leeds United and Sunderland manager as 1/2 to become the new coach of Cambridge United, who currently sit 16th in the League One table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Harris had occupied the role since the beginning of December, but departed the Abbey Stadium last week in order to return to Millwall, leaving the U’s searching for their third boss of the campaign, with Mark Bonner initially starting the season at the helm.

Grayson’s coaching career began with the Seasiders, after hanging up his play boots at Bloomfield Road. After guiding the club to the Championship, he departed the Fylde Coast in 2008 to join Leeds United, where he remained until 2012.

Following stints with Huddersfield Town, Preston North End, Sunderland and Bradford City, he returned to Blackpool in 2019, but was unable to replicate his previous success and was sacked after less than a season in charge.

His most recent club in England was Fleetwood Town, before he made the move to India in 2022.