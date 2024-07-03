Ex-Blackpool, Preston North End and Bristol City figure accepts new job under former Burnley boss
The 51-year-old spent two seasons at Bloomfield Road between 2004 and 2006, making 69 appearances in total for the Seasiders.
His CV as a player also included stints with Carlisle United, Bristol City, Preston North End and Exeter City.
After hanging up his boots with The Grecians in 2011, he moved into coaching, and briefly took charge of Tranmere Rovers in 2014.
His most recent role has been with Wales, overseeing the Dragons’ U19s side.
Discussing his move, Edwards told the Gloucestershire club’s website: “I’m delighted to be joining Forest Green in what looks set to be an exciting season.
“I’ve loved my time with Wales but it’s time for a new challenge and FGR poses a fantastic opportunity."
Forest Green are preparing for life back in the National League following their relegation from League Two.
Ex-Burnley, Portsmouth and Bristol City manager Cotterill took over at the New Lawn in January following the sacking of Troy Deeney - who lasted just 29 days after taking over from David Horseman.
