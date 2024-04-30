Ex-Blackpool players prepare to go head-to-head for silverware in cup final this evening

Ex-Blackpool striker Mark Cullen is now with Bamber Bridge

Colne take on Bamber Bridge at the County Ground in Leyland (K.O. 7.30pm), with both clubs having ex-Seasiders among their ranks.

Southport won the competition last season, where current Blackpool youngster Josh Miles was on hand with a successful penalty in a 5-3 shootout victory over Atherton Collieries, following a 0-0 draw in 90 minutes.

In this year’s final, Mark Cullen is among the notable names involved, as he prepares to lead the line for Bamber Bridge, whom he’s been with since the start of the current campaign.

The striker started his professional career with Hull City, before moving on to Luton Town. In 2015, the 32-year-old made the move to Bloomfield Road, where he scored 26 times in 108 appearances in Tangerine.

Since leaving the Seasiders, he’s also had spells with Port Vale, Hartlepool United and AFC Fylde.

Cullen is coached by former Blackpool midfielder Jamie Milligan, who made 26 appearances for the club after joining from Everton in 2001.