Here are all the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Blackpool will be eager to enjoy the final game of the season this weekend as they look forward to returning to the Championship once again after the summer.

The Seasiders will face relegated side Peterborough United on Saturday and can potentially finish as high as eleventh place, depending on results elsewhere.

Blackpool have lost only one of the previous eight meetings between the clubs, winning the reverse fixture 3-1 thanks to goals from Keshi Anderson, Sonny Carey and Jerry Yates.

1. Reading tracking Arsenal winger Reading are considering a summer move for Arsenal's Omari Hutchinson, who is available on loan. The 18-year-old has six goals and five assists for the youth side this season. (Football League World)

2. Blackburn-born boss plays down Rovers links Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth has played down his links to Blackburn Rovers, admitting he is 'humbled and flattered' but stated that it is 'all about the play-offs and Wycombe Wanderers'. (Lancashire Telegraph)

3. Coventry boss signs new deal Coventry City manager Mark Robins has signed a new contract with the club after leading them from League Two to the Championship since joining five years ago. (Coventry City)

4. Millwall open to offers for defender Millwall are willing to part ways with Mahlon Romeo this summer, with Cardiff City linked. The 26-year-old has spent this this season on loan with Portsmouth. (Football League World)