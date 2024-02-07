Ex-Blackpool midfielder attracted interest from now-Premier League team a year before eventual exit
Last month, the 30-year-old completed the move to Thai team Buriram United for an undisclosed fee. After joining the Seasiders in 2020, he scored 11 times in 145 appearances for the club- including a brace in the League One play-off final victory over Lincoln City at the end of his first season in Tangerine.
Dougall’s exit came as he approached the final few months of his contract on the Fylde Coast, but there was a possibility he could’ve left at an earlier date.
The Blackpool Gazette understands that Luton Town made a couple of bids for the Australian last January, with both being rejected by Blackpool- who were battling at the bottom end of the Championship.
If the move would’ve materialised, Dougall could’ve found himself in the Premier League, after the Hatters were promoted via the play-offs under Rob Edwards. He ended up playing 36 times in the league for the Seasiders throughout the 2022/23 campaign, with the club ultimately opting to exercise their one-year contract option on the midfielder.