Ex-Blackpool man sacked from League Two manager job, Stoke City plot raid for international defender

The Seasiders went into the international break having won three of their last four matches, in an unbeaten streak that saw the side surge to 12th in the table - just three points off the play-off places.
Meanwhile, Blackpool key midfielder Kenny Dougall delighted fans last week, by signing a new contract committing his future to the club. He said: “I’m delighted that I can continue working with this group of players and manager. It was a no-brainer to extend my stay after what we achieved last season.
“We’ve now continued that form into this season and there’s a good feeling at the moment. The buzz around the club is good and I’m happy to be part of it.
Elsewhere, Blackpool's chief executive has refused to rule out a January swoop for summer target Ellis Simms, revealing: “I’m sure talks are going on between Ellis and his advisors. Ellis really enjoyed his time here and we enjoyed having him, so I would hope we will continue to keep relations with both Everton and Ellis’ agent.
“Let’s wait and see if it’s right for all parties, as it was when he first joined us. If it’s right in the future, then I’d like to think Ellis feels fondly about his time here.
“There’s obviously a situation with his contract that might need to play out at Everton first, but I’d hope we would be capable of securing him back if it was right for all parties.”
Take a look at the latest stories from the second-tier, as the anticipation for this weekend's action starts to build: