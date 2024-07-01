Ex-Blackpool man pinpoints former Swansea City, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday boss as reason behind move
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 25-year-old departed Bloomfield Road back in May following the conclusion of his contract with the Seasiders.
After coming through Everton’s youth ranks, the Northern Ireland forward spent time with Linfield before making the move to the Fylde Coast in 2021.
In 106 outings in Tangerine, he found the back of the net 18 times, as well as providing four assists.
Lavery will still be in League One next season, with Cambridge surviving relegation in 18th last term.
The U’s started the season with Mark Bonner at the helm, before he was replaced in December by Neil Harris - who departed the club after just over two months in order to rejoin Millwall.
Monk’s appointment came at the beginning of March, with the former Swansea City, Leeds United and Birmingham City coach returning to management for the first time since being sacked by Sheffield Wednesday in 2020.
Lavery has cited the Cambridge boss as one of the things that attracted him to the Abbey Stadium.
“I am really happy,” he told Cambridge’s club website.
“There has been a lot of interest from Cambridge this summer so it’s fantastic to get everything sorted and get it over the line.
“I am excited to see what the season will bring – I have been really impressed by the manager so far, so I can’t wait to get working with him and meet the rest of the lads.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.