Ex-Blackpool man hit with 'lengthy' injury six games into life with new club

Former Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury.

After being released by the Seasiders at the conclusion of his contract at the beginning of the summer, ​​the 25-year-old joined Cambridge United ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Lavery’s final season on the Fylde Coast was disrupted by injury, with the Northern Ireland international only managing five goals in total due to a limited number of consecutive outings.

Since moving to the Abbey Stadium, the forward has featured six times in all competitions for Garry Monk’s side, during which time he has scored two goals - with both strikes coming in the 4-4 draw against Blackpool at the Abbey Stadium last month.

Discussing Lavery’s latest injury problem, the U’s boss told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: “It’s not the greatest news, it’s a hamstring strain. We’re looking at a pretty lengthy number of weeks out.

“I can’t say the exact number, but it’s definitely between six to eight, maybe even longer - which is a big blow for us.

“We had a feeling at the time it’d be a little bit better, so it’s the worst news we could’ve had.”