Former Blackpool winger Paul Simpson departed his role as Carlisle United manager at the weekend.

During his playing career, the 58-year-old represented the likes of Manchester City, Oxford United and Derby County, before making 37 appearances for the Seasiders between 2000 and 2002.

Following his Bloomfield Road exit, Simpson took his first steps into coaching while with both Rochdale and Carlisle, as well as continuing to contribute on the pitch.

He officially hung up his boots in 2006, with stints in charge of Preston North End, Shrewsbury Town, Stockport County and Northwich Victoria all following.

One of the standout moments of his coaching career came with England U20s, as he guided the young Three Lions to World Cup success in 2017.

He returned to club management in the EFL in 2022, as he headed back to Brunton Park to rejoin Carlisle.

In the first full season of his second stint in charge of the Cumbrians, Simpson helped the club to League One via the play-offs.

Carlisle’s stay in the third tier only lasted 12 months, with the Blues finishing bottom of the table.

Their struggles have continued into this season, winning just one of their opening four League Two games, which has prompted Simpson’s departure.

Mark Birch, Steven Rudd and Jamie Devitt have taken temporary charge of the Cumbrian outfit while the search for a new permanent boss goes on.

Like the departing manager, the latter of the three also has a Blackpool connection, having been on the books of the Seasiders between 2019 and 2021.

During his time at Bloomfield Road, Devitt failed to make a competitive appearance for the club, and was loaned out to both Bradford City and Newport County.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international started his career with Hull City, before representing the likes of Chesterfield and Morecambe.

Following his Blackpool exit, he spent time with Barrow, Carlisle and Workington before hanging up his playing boots earlier this year.

Devitt returned to Brunton Park a couple of weeks ago as professional development phase coach, but will now have a temporary stint working with the Blues’ first-team.