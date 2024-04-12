Charlie Patino (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

The 20-year-old has risen through the ranks with the North London club, but has failed to be become part of Mikel Arteta’s first team plans, with just one year remaining on his contract at the Emirates.

During his time at Bloomfield Road during the 2022/23 campaign, the midfielder scored three goals and provided four assists in 37 games, as the Seasiders were relegated from the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was sent out on loan once again this season, this time to Swansea City. In 33 outings, he’s found the back of the net four times and assisted his teammates on four occasions as well. His game time has been limited in 2024, with his last start coming on New Year’s Day.