Ex-Blackpool loanee set to depart Premier League club this summer following limited game time with Swansea City
The 20-year-old has risen through the ranks with the North London club, but has failed to be become part of Mikel Arteta’s first team plans, with just one year remaining on his contract at the Emirates.
During his time at Bloomfield Road during the 2022/23 campaign, the midfielder scored three goals and provided four assists in 37 games, as the Seasiders were relegated from the Championship.
He was sent out on loan once again this season, this time to Swansea City. In 33 outings, he’s found the back of the net four times and assisted his teammates on four occasions as well. His game time has been limited in 2024, with his last start coming on New Year’s Day.
The London Evening Standard expect Patino will be allowed to depart Arsenal in the summer, with the youngster reportedly attracting interest from clubs in Spain, where he holds a passport through his father, which would smoothen a potential La Liga move.
