Brest midfielder Karamoko Dembele is set to complete a move to the Championship following his successful loan spell with Blackpool.

The ex-Celtic youngster impressed during his campaign in Tangerine, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists in all competitions.

His contribution was firmly recognised at Bloomfield Road, with the 21-year-old winning several at the Seasiders’ end of year awards, as well as being nominated League One Young Player of the Season.

Earlier this summer, it was reported Dembele would be allowed to leave Brest ahead of the new Ligue season, which prompted interest from a number of clubs.

Bolton Wanderers, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County were among the teams linked, but the attacking midfielder now looks set for a move to London.

Fabrizio Romano reports QPR have agreed a fee of around €3million for Dembele’s services, with add-ons and a sell-on clause included.

The ex-Blackpool man is set to travel to the UK this weekend to complete a medical ahead of his move to Loftus Road.

Martí Cifuentes’ side finished 18th in the Championship last season, and start the new campaign at home against West Brom.