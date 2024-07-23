Ex-Blackpool loanee pictured in pre-season action amid transfer battle between likes of Bolton Wanderers, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County
The former Celtic wonderkid impressed during his campaign in Tangerine, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists in all competitions.
His contribution was firmly recognised at Bloomfield Road, with the 21-year-old winning several at the Seasiders’ end of year awards, as well as being nominated League One Young Player of the Season.
So far this summer, Bolton Wanderers, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County have been among the teams to be linked with a move for Dembele, after it was reported he would be allowed to leave Ligue 1 outfit Brest ahead of the new season.
The attacking midfielder is under contract with Les Pirates until 2026, having first joined the club in 2022.
During Dembele’s time away from Stade Francis-Le Blé last season, Éric Roy’s side qualified for the Champions League after finishing third in France’s top tier.
Despite the former Blackpool loanee’s future being uncertain with Brest, he has remained part of their pre-season plans, and featured in the second half of a 1-1 draw with Lorient at the weekend.
After the game, Dembele shared a photo of himself on his Instagram story with the caption: “Preparations continue.”
The attacker has also featured on Brest’s social media throughout the summer so far.
Following the conclusion of his stint at Bloomfield Road, Seasiders head coach Neil Critchley made his thoughts clear on what the future holds for Dembele.
“He’s been outstanding, (and) rightly won the supporters’ and players’ player of the season,” he said.
“He always takes the game to the opposition, he’s nearly got double figures in goals, he’s got double figures in assists. For his first full season in senior football, I think he’s a really exciting player for the future.
“I think he can go to the top. Of course, we would love to keep him but sometimes you’re a victim of your own success in terms of developing these players – that’s the loan market.”
