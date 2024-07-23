Karamoko Dembele

Karamoko Dembele has been attracting plenty of interest following his successful loan spell with Blackpool.

The former Celtic wonderkid impressed during his campaign in Tangerine, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists in all competitions.

His contribution was firmly recognised at Bloomfield Road, with the 21-year-old winning several at the Seasiders’ end of year awards, as well as being nominated League One Young Player of the Season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far this summer, Bolton Wanderers, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County have been among the teams to be linked with a move for Dembele, after it was reported he would be allowed to leave Ligue 1 outfit Brest ahead of the new season.

The attacking midfielder is under contract with Les Pirates until 2026, having first joined the club in 2022.

During Dembele’s time away from Stade Francis-Le Blé last season, Éric Roy’s side qualified for the Champions League after finishing third in France’s top tier.

Despite the former Blackpool loanee’s future being uncertain with Brest, he has remained part of their pre-season plans, and featured in the second half of a 1-1 draw with Lorient at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the game, Dembele shared a photo of himself on his Instagram story with the caption: “Preparations continue.”

The attacker has also featured on Brest’s social media throughout the summer so far.

Following the conclusion of his stint at Bloomfield Road, Seasiders head coach Neil Critchley made his thoughts clear on what the future holds for Dembele.

“He’s been outstanding, (and) rightly won the supporters’ and players’ player of the season,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He always takes the game to the opposition, he’s nearly got double figures in goals, he’s got double figures in assists. For his first full season in senior football, I think he’s a really exciting player for the future.