Ex-Blackpool loanee nominated for Championship accolade after earning himself a move to Chelsea
The midfielder was crucial in helping Leicester on their way to the title in England’s second tier, with his performances ultimately earning him a move to Chelsea this summer, following ex-Foxes manager Enzo Maresca through the doors at Stamford Bridge.
In 44 outings, the 25-year-old scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists last season, claiming many admirers along the way.
Dewsbury-Hall spent time at Bloomfield Road back in 2020, where in 10 appearances for the Seasiders he found the back of the net four times, as well as being on hand with one assist.
He was signed by Simon Grayson in the January transfer window, but the ex-Leeds United, Preston North End and Sunderland boss was sacked the following month, with David Dunn taking over as caretaker manager before the permanent appointment of Neil Critchley.
The midfielder’s time under the Seasiders’ current head coach didn’t last long, with the campaign cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The following season, he was loaned out to Luton Town, where his performances earned him four accolades at the Hatters’ end of year awards.
Dewsbury Hall is up against Leif Davis (Ipswich Town), Adam Armstrong (Southampton), Sammie Szmodics, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter (both Leeds United) on the six-man shortlist for the PFA’s Championship Player of the Year award.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.