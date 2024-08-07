Former Blackpool loanee Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been shortlisted for the PFA’s Championship Player of the Year award.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder was crucial in helping Leicester on their way to the title in England’s second tier, with his performances ultimately earning him a move to Chelsea this summer, following ex-Foxes manager Enzo Maresca through the doors at Stamford Bridge.

In 44 outings, the 25-year-old scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists last season, claiming many admirers along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dewsbury-Hall spent time at Bloomfield Road back in 2020, where in 10 appearances for the Seasiders he found the back of the net four times, as well as being on hand with one assist.

He was signed by Simon Grayson in the January transfer window, but the ex-Leeds United, Preston North End and Sunderland boss was sacked the following month, with David Dunn taking over as caretaker manager before the permanent appointment of Neil Critchley.

The midfielder’s time under the Seasiders’ current head coach didn’t last long, with the campaign cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The following season, he was loaned out to Luton Town, where his performances earned him four accolades at the Hatters’ end of year awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dewsbury Hall is up against Leif Davis (Ipswich Town), Adam Armstrong (Southampton), Sammie Szmodics, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter (both Leeds United) on the six-man shortlist for the PFA’s Championship Player of the Year award.