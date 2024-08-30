Ex-Blackpool loanee makes permanent League One move from Brighton & Hove Albion
The 22-year-old has joined Wigan Athletic on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee from Brighton & Hove.
Weir’s career started at the Brick Community Stadium, with the midfielder featuring four times for the Latics as a teenager before making the move to East Sussex in 2020.
During his time at the Amex Stadium, the former England youth international was sent out on loan several times.
Following stints with Cambridge United and Morecambe, Weir arrived at Bloomfield Road last summer.
Unfortunately for the midfielder, who is the son of ex-Scotland international David Weir, things didn’t work out for him on the Fylde Coast.
After just 16 games for the Seasiders, during which time he produced three assists, Weir was recalled by Brighton at the start of January, before being swiftly sent back out, this time to Port Vale.
His time at Vale Park ended with relegation to League Two, with his stint with Darren Moore’s side finishing with one goal in 17 outings.
On returning to Wigan, Weir said: “I am really happy to be here again and it is nice to be back. For me to be a part of a project is something I have wanted for a few years and I am excited to get out and play in front of the fans again.
“I will relish it and hopefully the fans enjoy what they see.”
