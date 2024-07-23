Ben Woodburn

Former Blackpool loanee Ben Woodburn has made the move to League Two.

The 24-year-old has joined Salford City as a free agent on a two-year deal following his departure from Preston North End back in May.

Wales international Woodburn came through Liverpool’s academy and became the Reds’ youngest-ever scorer in only his second outing for the club, after making his senior debut in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside his 11 appearances for the Premier League outfit, the 24-year-old was sent out on several loan spells during his time at Anfield.

Following stints with Sheffield United and Oxford United, he made the temporary move to Bloomfield Road in 2020, which saw him reunite with Neil Critchley, whom he had played under for Liverpool’s U21s. He featured in just 11 games for Blackpool, and wasn’t involved in any goal contributions.

He later spent time out on loan with Hearts before departing the Merseyside club in 2022, joining North End as a free agent.