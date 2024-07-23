Ex-Blackpool loanee makes League Two move after Preston North End exit - two years on from Liverpool departure
The 24-year-old has joined Salford City as a free agent on a two-year deal following his departure from Preston North End back in May.
Wales international Woodburn came through Liverpool’s academy and became the Reds’ youngest-ever scorer in only his second outing for the club, after making his senior debut in 2016.
Alongside his 11 appearances for the Premier League outfit, the 24-year-old was sent out on several loan spells during his time at Anfield.
Following stints with Sheffield United and Oxford United, he made the temporary move to Bloomfield Road in 2020, which saw him reunite with Neil Critchley, whom he had played under for Liverpool’s U21s. He featured in just 11 games for Blackpool, and wasn’t involved in any goal contributions.
He later spent time out on loan with Hearts before departing the Merseyside club in 2022, joining North End as a free agent.
During his time at Deepdale, Woodburn made 64 appearances, scoring three goals and providing three assists.
