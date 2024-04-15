Ex-Blackpool loanee linked with Tottenham Hotspur move following Championship Team of the Season inclusion with Leicester City
The midfielder has enjoyed an impressive campaign with Leicester City, with his 12 goals and 13 assists contributing to the Foxes’ push for a return to Premier League at the first time of asking.
In the early days of his career, the 25-year-old spent time on loan at Bloomfield Road, where in 10 outings he found the back of the net four times back in 2020.
His performances this season has attracted interested from elsewhere, with Football Insider reporting that Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring his progress, and could sign him for between £30-40million during the summer.
Dewsbury-Hall is among two Leicester players to feature in the Championship Team of the Season, with goalkeeper Mads Hermansen also included.
The full XI is as follows: Mads Hermansen (Leicester), Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton), Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United), Jacob Greaves (Hull City), Leif Davis (Ipswich Town), Gabriel Sara (Norwich City), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester), Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle), Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United), Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers), Georginio Rutter (Leeds United).
