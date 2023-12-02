Ex-Blackpool loanee celebrates partner's major role in Lionesses' comeback against Netherlands
Joe Bunney made six appearances for the Seasiders while on loan from Northampton during the 2018/19 season, and has played for a host of clubs across the football pyramid in England.
His partner is England and Manchester United forward Ella Toone, who scored the winner off the bench for Sarina Wiegman’s England, as they came from behind to claim a 3-2 win against the Netherlands.
Sharing his delight on Twitter, Bunney wrote: “She never fails to step up on the big stage when it matters. Big game player.”
Lineth Beerensteyn had put the visitors ahead at Wembley, before quick-fire goals from Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp pulled the Lionesses level heading into the final 30 minutes of the game.
In stoppage time, Toone finished at the back post, which keeps alive Team GB’s hopes of Olympic qualification at the Paris games next year.
Bunney also took Instagram to film the celebrations from the stands, with the caption: “Oi big game player.”
After starting his career with Lancaster City, the 30-year-old has played in the Football League for the likes of Rochdale, Bolton Wanderers and Hartlepool United.
He made the move to Robbie Savage’s Macclesfield in 2022, but was loaned out both Ashton United and Marine.
In the summer, he joined Stalybridge Celtic, but has spent the last month with Workington in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.