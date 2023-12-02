A former Blackpool player was celebrating at Wembley on Friday night as his partner played a key role in an important win for the Lionesses.

Ella Toone completed England's comeback against the Netherlands (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Joe Bunney made six appearances for the Seasiders while on loan from Northampton during the 2018/19 season, and has played for a host of clubs across the football pyramid in England.

His partner is England and Manchester United forward Ella Toone, who scored the winner off the bench for Sarina Wiegman’s England, as they came from behind to claim a 3-2 win against the Netherlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharing his delight on Twitter, Bunney wrote: “She never fails to step up on the big stage when it matters. Big game player.”

Lineth Beerensteyn had put the visitors ahead at Wembley, before quick-fire goals from Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp pulled the Lionesses level heading into the final 30 minutes of the game.

In stoppage time, Toone finished at the back post, which keeps alive Team GB’s hopes of Olympic qualification at the Paris games next year.

Bunney also took Instagram to film the celebrations from the stands, with the caption: “Oi big game player.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

After starting his career with Lancaster City, the 30-year-old has played in the Football League for the likes of Rochdale, Bolton Wanderers and Hartlepool United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made the move to Robbie Savage’s Macclesfield in 2022, but was loaned out both Ashton United and Marine.