Ex-Blackpool, Leeds United and Celtic fullback ditches Wigan Athletic to join rivals Bolton Wanderers
The 43-year-old was at Bloomfield Road between 2007 and 2013, after previously playing for Celtic, Leeds United and Southampton.
During his time with the Seasiders, the fullback made 228 appearances in Tangerine, and was part of the team that reached the Premier League under Ian Holloway.
Following his departure from Blackpool, he later played for Wigan and Fleetwood Town, before retiring with AFC Fylde in 2016.
Since then, he has held coaching roles with the Cod Army and more recently at the Brick Community Stadium.
After initially being appointed as Wigan’s lead professional phase coach, Crainey was promoted to first team coach last summer, but after one season in the role he will now join Bolton Wanderers after a compensation package was agreed between the two parties.
The move will see him join former Seasiders teammate Ian Evatt at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.
Like Crainey, the retired defender was part of the Blackpool squad that reached the Premier League, making 254 appearances for the club between 2007 and 2013.
Since hanging up his playing boots, the 42-year-old coached both Chesterfield and Barrow before joining Bolton in 2020.
