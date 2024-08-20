Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer says the Seasiders still look like a team working each other out.

The 53-year-old was on radio duty at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon as Neil Critchley’s side suffered a 3-0 defeat to Stockport County - courtesy of second half goals from Louie Barry, Jayden Fevrier and Tanto Olaofe.

This followed a 2-1 loss away to Crawley Town on the opening weekend of the 2024/25 League One campaign, with both the Red Devils and the Hatters enjoying promotion from the fourth tier last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bowyer, who was Blackpool manager between 2016 and 2018, pinpointed some noticeable differences between the Seasiders and Stockport at the weekend.

“Blackpool started well, in the first half I thought they were the better team - they put more crosses into the box, but they had two strikers in Joseph and Fletcher, and neither of them were getting on the end of them,” he told BBC Radio Lancashire after the match.

“In the second half they didn’t get going. They made four changes, but they didn’t get into the game and didn’t trouble the goalkeeper.

“Stockport’s substitutions were good and had an effect. They were physical and aggressive. In the end they were well worth it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“(Kyle) Wootton was a real handful. He’s an old fashioned target man if you like - he brought people into play. His physicality was a little bit too much for Blackpool.

“It’s been a disappointing start to the season (for Blackpool). When the fixtures come out and you get Crawley away and Stockport at home - two teams that have been promoted, you think it’s alright, but both have had momentum.

“There’s been a lot of departures and a lot of new arrivals at Bloomfield, and in the latter part of the second half, they looked like a new team trying to work each other out.”