Ex-Blackpool favourite reportedly being considered for vacant role at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool are on the search for a new head coach following the departure of Neil Critchley last week.

The former Liverpool figure was sacked following back-to-back defeats for the Seasiders at the beginning of the new League One season.

Richard Keogh took interim charge of Saturday’s 4-4 draw away to Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium, and is among a number of people who could be considered for the job.

Another ex-Blackpool player could also be of interest to the hierarchy at Bloomfield Road, with Alan Nixon reporting that Charlie Adam has been discussed as a possible candidate.

The 38-year-old has been in charge of Fleetwood Town since December, winning eight of his 26 games with the Cod Army.

Despite being relegated from League One last year, the retired midfielder oversaw some strong performances in a late bid for survival.

During his playing career, Adam was a popular figure at Blackpool, and was a major part of the squad that reached the Premier League under Ian Holloway.

After initially joining the Seasiders on loan from Rangers in 2009, the Scotland international’s move was soon made permanent, amassing 98 appearances in Tangerine, scoring 34 goals and providing 22 assists.

He left Blackpool for Liverpool in 2011, and later played for Stoke City, Reading and Dundee before his retirement in 2022.