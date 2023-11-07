News you can trust since 1873
Ex-Blackpool, Everton and Newcastle United midfielder finds new home following spell without a club

Former Blackpool loanee Dan Gosling has joined Notts County on a short-term deal.
By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Nov 2023, 10:11 GMT
The 33-year-old midfielder has been without a club since departing Watford in the summer, and has signed at contract at Meadow Lane until January 6.

His CV includes stints with the likes of Everton, Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League- with over 200 appearances under his belt in the top flight.

Gosling had a brief spell on loan at Bloomfield Road during the 2013/14 season, scoring twice in 14 appearances.

