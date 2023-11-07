Ex-Blackpool, Everton and Newcastle United midfielder finds new home following spell without a club
Former Blackpool loanee Dan Gosling has joined Notts County on a short-term deal.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 33-year-old midfielder has been without a club since departing Watford in the summer, and has signed at contract at Meadow Lane until January 6.
His CV includes stints with the likes of Everton, Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League- with over 200 appearances under his belt in the top flight.
Gosling had a brief spell on loan at Bloomfield Road during the 2013/14 season, scoring twice in 14 appearances.