Former Blackpool youngster Dannen Francis has joined Fleetwood Town.

The 19-year-old will link up with the Cod Army’s development squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, following his release from the Seasiders last month.

Francis spent time in the academies of both Derby County and Nottingham Forest before making the move to Bloomfield Road as an U18s scholar in 2021.

The winger spent time on loan with Workington AFC last season, as well as playing for the development squad.

He was also named on Blackpool’s bench for an EFL Trophy game against Liverpool U21s back in October.

Fellow youngsters Brad Holmes, Donovan Lescott, Luke Mariette, Will Squires and Tayt Trusty were also among the development squad players that have departed the Seasiders this summer.