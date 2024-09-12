Former Blackpool defender Emmerson Boyce believes Steve Bruce is the exact type of coach the Seasiders need.

The former Birmingham City and Hull City boss signed a two-year deal with the Fylde Coast outfit last week, and will be in the home dugout at Bloomfield Road for the first time on Saturday afternoon for the game against Exeter City.

Boyce, who made 26 appearances for the Seasiders, knows what it’s like to work under Bruce, with the pair having been together at Wigan Athletic between 2007 and 2009, during which time the club finished 11th in the Premier League.

“He was a really good man manager, in terms of how he used to treat the players and he got them together,” the retired fullback said.

“He was a really good motivator, and tactically he understood the game very well.

“As a defender, with that being the career he had, he taught me a lot. He helped us to achieve a lot during our brief spell.

“It was a few years ago now, but he made us a solid team. He understood the game, and had experience of winning things at Manchester United - his know-how of how to win really benefited us. He showed us the way we could play, it was a really good time.

“He had a squad with potential, and he knew how to get the best out of players.

“It’s been a while since he managed me and the game has changed quite a bit, but I’m sure he’s adapted and that he’s capable of achieving a lot.

“He’s someone Blackpool needs, and his experience and knowledge will be really good for them.”

Bruce joins the Seasiders after nearly two years out of football, following tough spells with Newcastle United and West Brom.

“It’s difficult to be a manager,” Boyce added.

“Results dictate your job, and it’s been up and down for him, but he’s got the ability to achieve really good things with Blackpool.

“He’s been at some massive clubs, and I’m sure he’ll bring his wealth of experience.”

Boyce, who retired in 2016 following a season on the Fylde Coast, has taken his first steps into coaching.

Following a period working in Barbados, the 44-year-old has returned to the North West as the manager of the newly-formed Wigan Athletic Women.

“I’ve been lucky to have some really good managers throughout my career, they all had different styles,” he stated.

“Hopefully I can take that into what I’m doing now and further. I’ll take a little bit from everyone and mould it in my own way to put me in position to show what I can do.

“I had Roberto Martinez, who was tactically very good in terms of possession. Uwe Rosler was very good at organising the team defensively and was built on hard work. Steve Bruce was well organised defensively. Iain Dowie, who was one of my favourite managers, was about togetherness and giving everything.

“I’ve had a really good mix of managers, but it’s up to me to make my own style. I’ve got good experience and hopefully I can use a lot of it.

“I’m really enjoying my time with Wigan. I was in Barbados for four years developing women’s football, and then for the last two I’ve been technical director.

“An opportunity came up to help Wigan’s Women - it’s a historic moment for the club, it’s the start of a journey.

“The cold and the rain makes me miss Barbados a little bit, but it was an opportunity to come back home, and the vision ticked the boxes for me, so it’s a case of kicking on now.”