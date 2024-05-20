Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Town’s relegation from the Premier League was officially confirmed on the final day of the season.

The Hatters have earned a lot of praise throughout the most recent campaign for the way they have performed under ex-Blackpool centre back Rob Edwards- who made 67 appearances in Tangerine during his time at Bloomfield Road between 2008 and 2011.

Shaun Barker, who played alongside the 41-year-old during his time with the Seasiders, has been impressed by the work his former teammate has done.

"It’s hard to imagine someone being the manager of a Premier League club and having the success he’s had,” he said.

Rob Edwards (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

"I’ve seen him a few times when he was doing the younger age groups with England. I knew he loved football and that was part of his next step, so it’s not surprising he’s got into coaching, but they’re just your teammates- you don’t expect the success some of them have had.

"What he is, is a lovely guy. We used to call him ‘the Bod.’ When he turned up from Wolves we were a little bit old school, a little bit of flab on a few of the lads and I was like a stick, but he was all professional and had an unbelievable body, so Ben Burgess went ‘Look at that bod.’

"From that moment onwards, we just called him the Bod. He’s in my phone book as Rob ‘the Bod’ Edwards. He was a good player, but his ability to interact with people was something special. That connection he can make hasn’t surprised me and has held him in good stead in becoming a coach.

"He still sounds like the Bod, I don’t think he’s ever going to change. As players you’ve got to be yourself, you see it with Evo (Ian Evatt) when he does his interviews, he’s got this assurance, and that’s the persona he’s always had. There’s so many lads that have done well from that group, and it’s understandable as they’re all good people who worked tirelessly.

"Charlie Adam now has a manager's job, and it’s one he’s taken to and you can see how he’s going to move forward. There’s the likes of David Vaughan coaching seminars, David Fox is involved in football. Loads of the players are still heavily involved, I’m pleased to see them do so well for themselves.”

Edwards was handed the Luton job in 2022, and helped the club to promotion via the Championship play-offs, but was unable to find the winning formula to ensure survival in the top tier.

Barker expects the Hatters to have a similar experience to Blackpool following their singular season in the Premier League during the 2010/11 campaign.

"It’s not going to be as easy as going down and getting promoted straight back to the Premier League,” he added.

"When you’re a little fish in a big pond, all of a sudden the levels are so much higher, and the competition to get back is so difficult. When you come down, you always feel that the first season is your best opportunity.