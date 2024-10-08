Ex-Blackpool defender charged by the FA for misconduct in Bolton Wanderers dugout

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Blackpool defender Ian Evatt has been charged with misconduct by the FA.

The Bolton Wanderers boss received a red card at the end of his side’s 2-2 draw with Shrewsbury Town Saturday afternoon.

Evatt appeared to square up to the visitors’ Morgan Feeney, after initially confronting the officials over a lack of stoppage time.

The FA’s disciplinary hearing stated: “Conduct on the field of play after the final whistle was improper and/or violent.”

After starting his managerial career with Barrow, Evatt made the move to the Toughsheet Community Stadium in 2020.

During his time with the Trotters so far, he has guided the club to promotion from League Two, as well as winning the the EFL Trophy.

Discussing his actions earlier in the week, he told The Bolton News: “Obviously I am not going to say too much because I am part of a process with the FA but what I will say is that I am disappointed. I am not happy with the way things turned out.

“There wasn’t an issue with the referee at all, we were discussing the timing situation, and there was context to my actions. Their player grabbed me, said some not very nice things, and I reacted in a way I shouldn’t have done.

“Whether it was emotion, frustration, passion, whatever you want to call it, it probably went too far. But as I say, there is context behind the way I reacted and I will be discussing that with the FA.”

Evatt, who helped Blackpool reach the Premier League during his time as a player, now has until Thursday to respond.