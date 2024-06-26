Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Blackpool defender Marvin Ekpiteta is attracting interest from a Scottish Premiership side.

The 28-year-old’s departure from Bloomfield Road was announced last month, with his contract with the Seasiders coming to an end.

After first arriving on the Fylde Coast in 2020, the centre back made 143 outings in Tangerine, including 31 appearances last season.

The Daily Record report Hibernian have identified Ekpiteta as a target this summer, as former Preston North End, Stevenage and Burton Albion fullback David Gray looks to boost his defence ahead of his first season in charge at Easter Road.

Hibs finished 8th in the Scottish Premiership last season, with both Lee Johnson and Nick Montgomery being dismissed by the Edinburgh outfit in the last 12 months.

Speaking to the Gazette last month, Ekpiteta admitted he was ready for a new challenge, and while moving to England’s second tier was at the forefront of his mind, he was also open to other offers.

“Joining a Championship club is my aim- football is a short career so I want to play as high as possible. I know I’m still good enough to play at that level,” he said.

