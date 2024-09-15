Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Blackpool assistant coach Steve Thompson is hopeful the Seasiders’ 2-1 victory over Exeter City can help to kick-start their season.

James Husband headed home from close-range to give Steve Bruce three points in his first game in charge, just minutes after Edward Francis had equalised for the visitors.

Prior to that, Bruce’s side had led for the majority of the game after a well taken CJ Hamilton goal in the first half.

Reflecting on the game after commentating for BBC Radio Lancashire, Thompson told the broadcaster: “It was an emotional rollercoaster. Steve Bruce’s first game here, with the expectation of how they’re going to play and how they are going to change.

“They were excellent in the first half, Jordan Gabriel and Rob Apter on the right side were causing them all kinds of problems, and then you had CJ Hamilton and James Husband who worked tirelessly.

“For me it was about Kyle Joseph and (Dom) Ballard. That combination up front was coming into little holes and working the channels. They worked excellently together. Ollie Norburn and Lee Evans were behind them, backing them up out wide.

“As good as the football was, it came from a set play. Gabriel put a long throw in there, and Hamilton was there to volley it to the keeper’s left-hand side.

“They were dominant and getting in some great positions, but they weren’t taking their chances.

“Then, the second half started, and there wasn’t a lot in the game. Exeter made a lot of substitutions, and they grew into it.

“I think the goalkeeper should’ve done better (with the Exeter goal). When Tyrer looks at it, it shouldn’t be going in the top right.

“You think 1-1, it’s two points dropped, and then Blackpool seemed to get their second wind and got on the front foot again. All the best chances fell to the best finisher Jordan Rhodes.

“Then right on the 95th the ball comes in, and James Husband sends the Bloomfield Road fans absolutely ecstatic.

“On balance Blackpool deserved it. The chances they made and the way they finished the game was a credit to them.

“Steve Bruce would’ve learnt a lot today, it’s a good three points and hopefully this can kick-start Blackpool. He said he was going to change, and Steve Agnew said they just wanted to simplify things, just trying to get the ball forward.

“He’ll be delighted, it’s given them something to work on. They’ve got an experienced manager, he’s brought in one of his backroom staff who he trusts, and you’ve got (Richard) Keogh and Dobbs (Stephen Dobbie) who are going to learn off him.”