Former Blackpool forward Jason Euell has landed a new role in League One.

The 47-year-old, who was at Bloomfield Road between 2009 and 2011, has made the move to Cambridge United to become Garry Monk’s new assistant coach, alongside Barry Corr.

During his playing days, he started his career with Wimbledon, before later spending time with Charlton Athletic, Middlesbrough and Southampton.

Ian Holloway added Euell to his squad ahead of what would be a historic campaign for the Seasiders, with the club winning promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

The attacker would remain with Blackpool throughout their year in the top flight, but was released at the end of his contract following that season, leaving the Fylde Coast outfit with four goals in 39 appearances.

Following a return to Charlton and a loan spell with AFC Wimbledon, Euell called time on his playing career in 2012.

Since hanging up his boots, he has held roles with both Charlton Athletic and Bristol City, as well as working with England’s U18s and U20s.

His move to Cambridge comes after the departure of Kevin Betsy last week, with ex-Swansea City, Leeds United and Middlesbrough boss Monk adding to his staff as he looks to improve on last season’s 18th place finish.

On joining the U’s, Euell told the club website: n“I am very pleased and looking forward to the challenge.

"Knowing that I am coming to a club that is ambitious and doing things the right way, it's a fantastic opportunity for myself.