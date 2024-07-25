Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Blackpool defender Tom Aldred has arrived in India after signing for Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

The 33-year-old received a warm welcome at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport after making the journey from England - where he has spent the last couple of months following the conclusion of his contract with Brisbane Roar.

Aldred was with the Seasiders between 2015 and 2017, during which time he suffered back-to-back relegations before captaining the club in a League Two play-off final victory over Exeter City at Wembley.

Throughout his career, he has also been on the books of the likes of Carlisle United, Watford and Accrington Stanley.

Following two loan spells with Motherwell during his time at Bury, the centre back decided it was time for a new challenge, as he made the move to the A-League.

At the time of Aldred’s arrival, Brisbane were coached by Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler.

"It’s been an incredible journey, the opportunity came out of nowhere with what happened,” he told the Gazette earlier this year.

"The phone call came through from my agent saying Robbie Fowler was interested. That night he was doing a Champions League game, so I gave his name a Google and he was linked with Brisbane Roar. We met in the Tickled Trout in Preston off the motorway, and he sold me the dream- what he said was backed up.

"When I was waiting I couldn’t believe he was going to walk in, he was a good guy and a good manager. I gave him a bit of banter about the Manchester United connection but he loved it.

"I had never been to Australia before, but I thought it looked like a cool place to live. At the time, I was well aware if it didn’t work out I’d be walking back with my tail between my legs.

"I’ve been captain for five years, I’ve played over 100 A-League games, so I’ve ticked a lot of the boxes that I wanted to when I came over to the country. I didn’t see myself spending so long here, but as footballers you want to do as much as you can while you can.”

Aldred’s new side Mohun Bagan Super Giant are the reigning Indian Super League Shield champions after topping the league last season, but were runners up to Mumbai City in the play-off final.