Blackpool suffered their third consecutive defeat as they were thrashed 3-0 by Middlesbrough on Tuesday night. It took only 15 minutes for Isaiah Jones to open the scoring, before Marcus Forss and Chuba Akpom confirmed the three points for the visitors.

The loss is also the third match in a row where the Seasiders have failed to score, despite scoring six in the two games prior to that. Michael Appleton will be eage to see drastic improvement as they face another local rival in Wigan Athletic this weekend. Blackpool could drop down into the relegation zone if they were beaten again, but could move as high as 14th place with a convincing win.

Here is today’s transfer news...

CLARETS 'JOIN RACE' FOR LEEDS UNITED STARLET

Burnley have joined Sheffield United and Stoke City in the race to sign Leeds United youngster Stuart McKinstry. The midfielder is currently on loan at Motherwell, with his Whites' contract set to expire in the summer. (Football Insider)

EVERTON 'PREPARE' BID FOR QPR ACE

Everton are ready to move for QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng in January, with Bournemouth, Lille and Monaco also interested. The 27-year-old has five clean sheets this season. (Football League World)

WEST BROM TARGET 'EXPRESSES' DESIRE TO LEAVE

Hertha Berlin striker David Selke has handed in a transfer request following West Brom's failed attempt to sign him on deadline day. The German has also previously been linked with Rangers, FC Basel and FC Copenhagen. (Bild)

MAN UNITED 'ENQUIRE' ABOUT EX-STOKE CITY FORWARD

Manchester United have reportedly enquired about the availability of Bayern Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. The former Stoke City star has 10 goals in 16 matches in all competitions this season. (StokeonTrentLive)

DERBY COUNTY 'PLAY DOWN' DEFENDER RUMOURS

Derby County boss Paul Warne has cooled talk of a January move for Cardiff City defender Curtis Nelson. He said: "I've had no conversations with his agent so names just come up all the time. It's unbelievable." (Derbyshire Live)

EX-SEASIDERS BOSS ‘SHORTLISTED’ FOR LUTON TOWN JOB

Former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is amongst the names Luton Town are considering if Nathan Jones is to leave for Southampton. Critchley is currently unemployed after leaving Aston Villa when Steven Gerrard was sacked last month. (Football Insider)

CARDIFF CITY TO 'CONFIRM' PERMANENT MANAGERIAL APPOINTMENT

