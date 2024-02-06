Gary Bowyer helped Blackpool to League Two play-off success (Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images)

The 52-year-old was with the Seasiders between 2016 and 2018, and helped the club to promotion via the League Two play-offs at the end of his first season. His other employers include the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Bradford City, Salford City and Dundee.

Despite being faced with a number of challenges, Bowyer states he always tried to remain focussed on his own job, and now looks back with fondness at some of the special memories from his time on the Fylde Coast.

"For the staff and the players, from day one we said we control what we can control, and we’re not having any excuses,” he said.

"Don’t get me wrong, it was difficult at times. Sometimes we’d play at home and the away end would have more fans, but we stuck together and it brought the group together. Going up in the play-offs (with Blackpool) was like winning the league with Dundee, it’s something that can never be taken away from you.

“As a player I was fortunate enough to make it to Wembley with Rotherham United, but was left out on the day. To go back as a manager and being able to lead your team out was a wonderful experience.

“We played Exeter, and Paul Tisdale was associated with Ted Baker. I was there in my traditional manager suit and tie, and he came out in this pale blue linen suit.

“To win that day was magnificent. There’s a special bond, I can pick up the phone to any of those players now. We were fortunate that there were 5,000 fans there, but normally it would’ve been full because of their play-off tradition- it’s incredible the success they’ve had. That was the only disappointment but it can’t take away from the achievement.

“The players and the staff deserve an enormous amount of credit.”

Bowyer made the decision to leave Blackpool at the start of the 2018/19 season due to the rising number of problems at the club.

“There were lots going on and I felt that I had taken it as far as I could,” he added.

“Karl (Oyston) was no longer there, his dad had sacked him as well. The turmoil was ongoing. I made my mind up a week before the season started, but didn’t feel it was fair on the players, so we came to an agreement because there were things that weren’t getting done.