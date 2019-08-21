Ex-Blackpool boss Ian Holloway blames EU for football's new handball rule

Former Blackpool manager Ian Holloway has made the bizarre claim that the European Union is to blame for the introduction of football's controversial new handball rule.

READ MORE: Blackpool boss Simon Grayson happy to settle for a point at Gillingham



Appearing on Sky Sports last night, Holloway claimed Brexit will "sort out" the problem, adding that he wants the UK to leave the EU as soon as possible because of his dislike for “people telling us how to do our own game”.

It comes following a discussion on Gabriel Jesus' disallowed goal in Manchester City's 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, which was chalked off by VAR after a handball was spotted.

Under new International FA Board (IFAB) rules, a goal can be disallowed if a player handles the ball in any way - even if it is accidental.

The decision was met with heavy criticism, not just from Man City fans, but by those who believe VAR is ruining the enjoyment of the game.

But speaking on The Debate, Holloway opted to blame the EU for the decision.

“I don’t think that’s our boys making up that new change of law,” Holloway said.

“I think that’s people telling us what we should do with our game.

"Now, they should stop doing that.

"I hope we get out of Brexit, because that’s what we all voted for, and sort that out, because you cannot have someone telling us how to do our own game.”

The EU, of course, has no responsibility for implementing domestic football laws.