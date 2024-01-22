Former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer is currently the bookies’ favourite for the vacant manager’s job at Forest Green Rovers.

Gary Bowyer (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The Gloucestershire club sit 23rd in the League Two table, with only 19 points from 27 outings. They started the season with David Horseman at the helm, before replacing him with Troy Deeney last month. The 35-year-old was only given six games at the New Lawn before being shown the door as well.

Bowyer is currently 11/10 on BetVictor to take over from ex-Watford and Birmingham City striker at Forest Green, in what would be his first job since departing Dundee in the summer. The 52-year-old was at Bloomfield Road between 2016 and 2018, during which time he helped the Seasiders to League Two promotion via the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette earlier this month, he expressed his desire to get back into management, stating: “I’ve been out watching games. I’ve really enjoyed covering them for radio and seeing that side of things. I’m at the stage now where I’m looking to get back in and hopefully that’ll happen this year.

“I’ve been in for a couple of jobs in England, and narrowly missed out. Talking about football just increases my desire to manage. I’ve been fortunate enough to go and watch people train at good clubs, because you never stop learning.

"I’m ready, and my wife is definitely ready for me to get out of the house, but there’s so many good managers out there and I appreciate that.”