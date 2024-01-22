Ex-Blackpool boss becomes bookies' favourite to replace Troy Deeney at Forest Green Rovers- with former Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic men also linked
The Gloucestershire club sit 23rd in the League Two table, with only 19 points from 27 outings. They started the season with David Horseman at the helm, before replacing him with Troy Deeney last month. The 35-year-old was only given six games at the New Lawn before being shown the door as well.
Bowyer is currently 11/10 on BetVictor to take over from ex-Watford and Birmingham City striker at Forest Green, in what would be his first job since departing Dundee in the summer. The 52-year-old was at Bloomfield Road between 2016 and 2018, during which time he helped the Seasiders to League Two promotion via the play-offs.
Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette earlier this month, he expressed his desire to get back into management, stating: “I’ve been out watching games. I’ve really enjoyed covering them for radio and seeing that side of things. I’m at the stage now where I’m looking to get back in and hopefully that’ll happen this year.
“I’ve been in for a couple of jobs in England, and narrowly missed out. Talking about football just increases my desire to manage. I’ve been fortunate enough to go and watch people train at good clubs, because you never stop learning.
"I’m ready, and my wife is definitely ready for me to get out of the house, but there’s so many good managers out there and I appreciate that.”
Behind Bowyer in BetVictor’s odds is Steve Cotterill (5/4), Michael Flynn (6/1) and Lee Bowyer (8/1).