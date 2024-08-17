Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Blackpool striker Gary Madine has started training with National League outfit York City.

The 33-year-old has been without a club since leaving the Seasiders last summer, but did remain at Squires Gate for a number of months as he continued his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament damage which he suffered towards the end of his time in Tangerine.

After progressing through the ranks of Carlisle United as a youngster, Madine has gone on to score 111 goals in 497 professional appearances, representing the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff City.

Blackpool remain the club he’s played the most games for, featuring 116 times for the Fylde Coast outfit across two spells.

The Press report Madine is now training with York, but will not be joining the Minstermen as a permanent member of Adam Hinshelwood’s squad.

Meanwhile, in the last week, fellow National League club Hartlepool United have been linked with a move for the forward.

Reacting to the links, Pools boss Darren Sarll told BBC Radio Tees Sport: "I can talk about good players, I'd like more of them. Gary Madine is a very, very good player, there's absolutely no doubt about that.

"We want good players. I have starved our supporters, no one else at the football club has starved our supporters more than Darren Sarll.

"I am very, very particular with what I think I want and I am very, very particular with what I think I need.

"I'm learning all the time where the gaps are. I don't want to make - and I've done this before - early decisions that really, really disrupt our future.

"We're learning all the time what we need. We definitely need another centre-forward.”