Former Blackpool striker Gary Madine has joined Hartlepool United a year on from his Bloomfield Road exit.

Across two stints on the Fylde Coast, the 33-year-old scored 26 times in 116 appearances for the Seasiders.

Despite officially leaving the club at the conclusion of his contract last summer, Madine remained at Squires Gate for a number of months as he continued his recovery from anterior cruciate ligament damage, which he suffered towards the end of his time in Tangerine.

Following a lengthy period out of action, the ex-Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday forward will now resume his career in non-league football, with Hartlepool currently sitting sixth in the National League table after three games.

Discussing his move to Victoria Park, Madine told Pools’ club media: “I’m delighted, I’m looking forward to going again. I’ve been out of the game for a long time, so I’m itching to get out on the pitch.

“Joe Monks (Hartlepool sporting director) reached out a few weeks ago and asked if I still wanted to play, and if I’d like to come into training. I didn’t realise how close to my house it was, it’s just down the road.

“I got a good feeling straight away. The gaffer is a bit made, and I liked that - he was lively and seemed really keen to get me in. I’ve not felt wanted for a while.

“It’s the closest I’ve ever been to home, I’ve been living away since I was 16. I just play football for my mam, she loves her Saturdays watching me play, and now she’s only up the road - so she’s over the moon.”