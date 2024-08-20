Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool’s rivals Preston North End have appointed Paul Heckingbottom as their new manager.

The Lilywhites parted ways with Ryan Lowe one game into the new season after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United.

Mike Marsh oversaw two fixtures as interim boss, but departed the Lancashire club with immediate effect following a 3-0 loss away to Swansea City at the weekend.

Former Barnsley, Leeds United and Hibernian coach Heckingbottom has now been confirmed as the new boss at Deepdale ahead of North End’s Championship meeting with Luton Town on Saturday afternoon.

The 47-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Sheffield United last December, after guiding the Blades to the Premier League the season before.

Former Blackpool assistant coach Stuart McCall has joined Heckingbottom at Preston, with the pair having previously spent time together at Bramall Lane.

The ex-Bradford City and Rangers boss had a short stint at Bloomfield Road back in 2021, working alongside Neil Critchley following the Seasiders’ promotion to the Championship.

McCall’s departure came just after just four months, with the 60-year-old leaving Blackpool to join Heckingbottom in South Yorkshire.