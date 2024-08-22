Ex-Blackpool and Swansea City loanee set for £1million move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Blackpool loanee Charlie Patino is set to make the move to Spain this summer.

The 20-year-old only has one year left on his contract with Arsenal, and is not part of Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans going forward.

Football.London report that Patino is set to join La Liga 2 side Deportivo for a fee of around £1million, with the deal including a significant sell-on clause.

During his time at Bloomfield Road during the 2022/23 campaign, the midfielder scored three goals and provided four assists in 37 games, as the Seasiders were relegated from the Championship.

He was sent out on loan once again last season, this time to Swansea City. In 35 outings, he’s found the back of the net four times and assisted his teammates on four occasions as well.

Patino has been with Arsenal since the age of 11, after joining the club from Luton Town in 2015 for a £10,000 fee.

Throughout his time with the North London club, he has managed just two senior appearances, with his regular football coming out on loan.