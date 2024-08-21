Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Blackpool loanee Rhys Williams has made his latest temporary move away from Liverpool.

The 23-year-old featured 17 times for the Seasiders during the 2022/23 season, but was recalled to Anfield in January after losing his place in the team.

Prior to his move to Bloomfield Road, it had been a similar story for the defender at Swansea City, with his time in Wales cut short after only seven outings.

Since his stint with Blackpool, Williams has also been loaned out to Aberdeen and Port Vale, but injuries stopped him from appearing for both clubs.

To date, he’s featured most regularly for Kidderminster Harriers in National League North back in the 2019/20 campaign.

Williams, who has featured 19 times for the Liverpool first-team, has now joined Morecambe until January.

The Shrimps have started their League Two season with defeats against Walsall and Gillingham, and will be looking to bounce back this weekend.

Discussing his move to Mazuma Mobile Stadium, Williams told Morecambe’s club media:"I'm delighted, the manager has given me a chance to come and play football here and that's the main thing.

"I want him to be able to trust me, I want to come in and impress the fans so hopefully we have a successful season.

"After speaking to the manager, I always wanted to go and play for him. I spoke to a few of the boys and they were all really complimentary about the club, the staff and fans, so there was only one place I wanted to go.

"I'm ready to go, the boys seem ready. I know it's early on but, for me, things will change; I can see a good group, a group which works for each other and that's the main thing - as long as you've got the spirit, you'll always get through tough times.”