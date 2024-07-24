Bright Osayi-Samuel (Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Former Blackpool youngster Bright Osayi-Samuel was involved in Jose Mourinho's first competitve game in charge of Fenerbahce.

The 26-year-old featured in the Portuguese coach’s starting XI against Swiss side FC Lugano in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

Mourinho joined Turkish Süper Lig club Fenerbahce earlier this summer, replacing İsmail Kartal at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

The 61-year-old has enjoyed an illustrious managerial career, coaching the likes of FC Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Roma.

Osayi-Samuel has been in Turkey since 2021, and has made 139 appearances for The Yellow Canaries, scoring seven goals and providing 13 assists.

The Nigeria international came through the ranks at Bloomfield Road, and featured in 79 senior games for the Seasiders after making his debut in 2015.

His time on the Fylde Coast came to an end in 2017, when he made the move to London to join QPR, where he scored 13 goals and provided 13 assists in 115 outings.

He has been linked with a move away from Turkey this summer, with his contract due to expire next summer, but is clearly still part of Mourinho’s plans for now.