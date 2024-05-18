Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Blackpool man Owen Dale has won promotion to the Championship.

The 25-year-old joined Oxford United on a permanent deal back in February, and has featured 18 times since making the move to the Kassam Stadium, scoring once.

Dale will be playing in England’s second division next season, after the U’s claimed a 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers in the League One play-off final, courtesy of a Josh Murphy brace.

The 25-year-old was mainly used in a wing-back role for the Seasiders during the first half of the season, making 23 league appearances in total. Since his move to Oxfordshire, he has been utilised further forward, where he has impressed.

Owen Dale in play-off final action (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

After initially arriving at Bloomfield Road in 2022, the Crewe academy product featured in 47 games during his time in Tangerine. He also spent a season out on loan with Portsmouth, where he scored two goals and provided six assists in 50 outings.

While the result at Wembley will be celebrated by Dale, it is bad news for ex-Blackpool defender Ian Evatt- who is the manager of Bolton.