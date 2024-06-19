Ex-Blackpool and Manchester United man explains contract decision with League One club following lengthy period on the sidelines
The 27-year-old made the move to St James Park in January 2023, and has scored five goals and provided six assists in 33 appearances for Gary Caldwell’s side. His last outing came back in October, with the attacker suffering an ACL injury in an EFL Cup tie against Middlesbrough.
The Manchester United academy product, who had an 18 month stint at Bloomfield Road prior to joining the Grecians, states Exeter’s support during his spell on the sidelines made the decision to extend his stay an easy one.
“It feels so good to sign that new contract,” he told Exeter’s club website.
“To be fair, I kind of gave it away on social media, I did the club an injustice to announce it. It was an easy decision for me after speaking to the manager, and some of the fans too.
“The club feels really close to me and I feel like I’ve been here longer than I have really. The manager had a really good understanding of my injury and coming back. I might not hit the ground running, but give me six weeks, you know. I feel like the club really understands me as a person as well.”
