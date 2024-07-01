Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Photographer Kevin Barnes/CameraSport)

A former Blackpool loanee is on the verge of making a £30million transfer.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is edging closer to a move to Chelsea following an impressive season in the Championship with Leicester City.

The 25-year-old scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists as the Foxes won promotion to the Premier League after topping England’s second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leicester’s Championship-winning manager Enzo Maresca has already made the move to Stamford Bridge this summer, and now one of his key players look set to join him.

Dewsbury-Hall spent time at Bloomfield Road back in 2020, where in 10 appearances for the Seasiders he found the back of the net four times, as well as being on hand with one assist.

He was signed by Simon Grayson in the January transfer window, but the ex-Leeds United, Preston North End and Sunderland boss was sacked the following month, with David Dunn taking over as caretaker manager before the permanent appointment of Neil Critchley.

Dewsbury-Hall’s time under the Seasiders’ current head coach didn’t last long, with the campaign cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic.