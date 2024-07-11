Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Blackpool youngster Cameron Antwi has joined Newport County on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old makes the move to Rodney Parade for an undisclosed compensation fee following the conclusion of his contract with Cardiff City - who had offered him terms to extend his stay in the Welsh capital according to Wales Online.

Antwi started his career in Fulham’s academy, before making the switch to Bloomfield Road in 2019.

During his stay on the Fylde Coast, the midfielder made two senior appearances for the Seasiders, as well as heading out on loan to both Southport and AFC Telford United.

Following his release from Blackpool in 2022, he joined Cardiff, where he only managed one senior outing in his two years with the Bluebirds.

Antwi has now made the decision to drop down to League Two to join Newport, who are currently without a manager.

Speaking to the Exiles club website, he said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be here. It’s been a long time coming as we’ve been in talks for a while, but I’m delighted to finally get everything over the line.

“When I spoke to everyone at Newport, I knew this was the right club for me.”