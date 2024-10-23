Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Blackpool winger Charlie Kirk has joined Barrow on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has been without a club since departing Crewe Alexandra in the summer.

Kirk progressed through the ranks of the Railwaymen, and has scored 32 goals and provided 41 assists in 222 appearances for the senior team across two spells.

After making the move to Charlton Athletic in 2021, the winger headed out on loan twice, as well as featuring 48 times for the Addicks.

During a stint with the Seasiders in 2022, he played nine times, during which time he provided three assists.

A loan spell with Burton Albion followed 12 months later, before making his return to Crewe in February following the mutual termination of his contract at the Valley.

Discussing his move to Barrow, Kirk said: “It feels good to be here. I’ve been training here for the past week to ten days, and I’ve got to know the lads really well. I’m buzzing to get going now.

“The past couple of weeks have been really good. The lads have been top class; I’ve really enjoyed being back training as I’ve not done a lot for the past three or four months, so to get back into a club, with a club like this, is everything, and I’m very happy.”