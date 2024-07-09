Ex-Blackpool and Barnsley midfielder set to join former Sevilla and Girona boss at European club
The 28-year-old scored one goal in 27 appearances during his singular campaign with the Seasiders after joining the club on a free transfer in 2017.
After making his senior debut for Bordeaux, he spent time with the Paris Saint-Germain academy in the early stages of his career.
He made the move over to England in 2016, where he initially played for Barnsley, and later played for Yeovil Town after his Bloomfield Road exit.
D'Almeida returned to France in 2019 to join Valenciennes, and has most recently been with Pau FC in Ligue 2.
The Benin international has agreed a deal in principle to join Apollon until 2026, and is set to travel to Cyprus this week to finalise the transfer and undergo a medical.
Former Sevilla, Girona and Espanyol head coach Pablo Machin is currently at the helm of the Limassol club, having been appointed back in December.
